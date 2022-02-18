×
AEW Dynamite sees massive drop in ratings; lowest numbers of 2022 so far

Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin battled it out in the main event of AEW Dynamite.
Zain Jafri
ANALYST
Modified Feb 18, 2022 12:49 PM IST
Despite an increase in viewership a few weeks ago, AEW Dynamite's numbers hit a new low following this week's episode.

As shared by Showbuzz Daily, the February 16, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 869,000 viewers. The number is down 23.02% from last week's episode of Dynamite, which recorded 1.129 million viewers.

The show also garnered a 0.31 rating in the key demographic, down from the 0.41 it recorded last week. This week's ratings are AEW's lowest of 2022 so far, with AEW Dynamite ranked third in cable originals.

Last week's Dynamite saw a sharp increase in viewership following Tony Khan's announcement of a 'Forbidden Door' surprise. It turned out to be Jay White, who made his AEW debut in a backstage segment as he aided The Elite in attacking Roppongi Vice.

This Friday, the Grandslam Champion is set to have his first match in AEW against Trent Berretta. However, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion wasn't the only surprise on the show.

Keith Lee also made his AEW debut in a match against Isiah Cassidy. The former WWE star managed to run through his opponent, earning a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution.

What happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite?

This week's show began with an announcement from CM Punk, who challenged MJF to a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution. This was followed by MJF coming out, who stared daggers into the Best in the World before leaving without saying a word.

The Inner Circle finally imploded as Santana and Ortiz defeated the team of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. Meanwhile, Wardlow earned his spot on the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match after defeating Max Caster.

Also on the card was Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarity in one of the biggest matches of the latter's career. After the latter won, he was confronted by Jon Moxley. He stated that he wouldn't team up with anyone he hadn't bled with, hinting at a possible match between the two dominant forces.

The card for AEW Revolution further began taking shape after Adam Cole and Hangman Page confronted one another with RedDRagon attacked the world champion, laying him out in the middle of the ring.

Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa engaged in a brutal no disqualification match. While La Mera Mera won the match, both she and Martinez were attacked by Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Finally, in the main event, Sammy Guevara successfully defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin following interference from Andrade and Jose, the Assistant. The TNT title three-way seems to be building up as we near Revolution.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
