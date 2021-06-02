AEW Dynamite ratings hit all-time record low

Last week on Friday, AEW produced its special go-home episode of Dynamite before Double or Nothing. Despite the emphatic Inner Circle and The Pinnacle segment to close the show, the show couldn't attract viewers.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the show drew 526,000 viewers on TNT, which is an all-time record low in AEW history.

The ratings were down 36% from the previous week's episode on Wednesday, which drew 821,000 viewers.

AEW on Friday did 526K an 0.20 in 18-49. As expected much lower than they've ever done. Smackdown was same range as prior two weeks. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 1, 2021

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a rating of 0.20, lower from the previous Wednesday's episode which drew 0.28.

On the back of a very eventful Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW will be looking to rectify the mistakes of last week on this week's Dynamite.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will also air on Friday night

Just like last week, Dynamite will air on Friday night. AEW has already announced various matches and segments for the upcoming episode this Friday.

AEW's newest signee Mark Henry is scheduled to make his first-ever appearance on Dynamite. The World's Strongest Man appeared at Double or Nothing but did not address the crowd. On Dynamite, we will get to know what AEW has in store for Henry.

Apart from this, Dr. Britt Baker will have a celebratory segment on Dynamite after she dethroned Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's Championship.

It was announced earlier today that Christian Cage will team up with Casino Battle Royale winner Jungle Boy for the first time ever to take on the Private Party.

The Young Bucks will lock horns with PAC and Penta EL Zero M in a non-title match this Friday.

Dustin Rhodes will take on Nick Comoroto will collide in a Bullrope match. And last but not least, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson will team up to take on Anthony Ogogo and QT Marshall.

What are your thoughts on Dynamite's record low viewership? Are you excited about the upcoming edition of Friday Night Dynamite? Sound off in the comment section below.

