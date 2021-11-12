AEW Dynamite ratings go up for the Full Gear go-home show

AEW Dynamite saw an increase in ratings during the Full Gear go-home show. This Wednesday's broadcast was watched by an average of 913,000 people and scored a rating of 0.34 in the key 18-49 demographic, translating to 450,000 viewers.

Dynamite was third in the cable originals this week, losing to two NBA games. Despite WWE Raw posting its worst third-hour ratings in history, AEW won the male 18-34 demographic.

However, this week's ratings saw an increase from last week's Dynamite ratings, which saw AEW's flagship show deliver the lowest ratings since June. Last week's show was watched by 878,000 people and scored 0.32 in the key demo.

The quarter-hour ratings for AEW Dynamite showed that viewership peaked towards the end of the first hour at 964,000. The main event featuring Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega drew 956,000 viewers.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



📊patreon.com/posts/58596755



📺 Talking this more live in a few minutes: Quarter-hours for AEW Dynamite last night on TNT.📺 Talking this more live in a few minutes: youtu.be/QlGS-EQ_bUg Quarter-hours for AEW Dynamite last night on TNT.📊patreon.com/posts/58596755📺 Talking this more live in a few minutes: youtu.be/QlGS-EQ_bUg https://t.co/8ss3l0dvim

What happened on AEW Dynamite this week?

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on Okada has spoken. @orangecassidy + the Best Friends are in CHAOS. Rocky, think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT! Okada has spoken. @orangecassidy + the Best Friends are in CHAOS. Rocky, think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.Thank you to you fans who support pro wrestling! See you all TONIGHT for some great wrestling on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT!

Dynamite opened with an excellent match between Rocky Romero and Bryan Danielson that saw the American Dragon emerge victorious. The American Top Team ambushed the Inner Circle in the following segment, while Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti defeated Dr. Britt Baker and her stooges in trios action.

Jungle Boy vs. Anthony Bowens followed, with the former getting the victory after a good match. Bobby Fish attacked the Jurassic Express member and reunited with former stablemate Adam Cole backstage.

Wardlow obliterated Wheeler Yuta in a two-minute squash match, followed by arguably the night's match between Dante Martin/Lio Rush and Matt Sydal/Lee Moriarty.

PAC vs. Dax Harwood was the final match of the night. After the match, Cash Wheeler, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and Cody Rhodes brawled.

The main event segment featured Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page hyping the crowd Full Gear 2021 on Saturday. The Best Bout Machine signed the contract with his foe's blood as Don Callis returned to AEW.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you going to tune into Full Gear this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Angana Roy