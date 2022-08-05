AEW Dynamite ratings and viewership down despite returns from three former WWE stars

The ratings for the August 3rd episode of AEW Dynamite have been released, with the show suffering a dip in its average viewership and the key 18-49 demo rating.

Dynamite boasted three major returns as Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish entered alongside the Young Bucks. What was advertised as the return of the Undisputed Elite wound up being the implosion of the faction when Cole and reDRagon turned on the Bucks, beginning a melee that ended with Hangman Page saving his former friends.

The main event of the night featured Chris Jericho facing off against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, with a shot at Jon Moxley's world title on the line. Le Champion tapped out Yuta to keep his momentum strong heading into Quake by the Lake, where he will face the world champ.

All of that action was unable to better Dynamite's viewership average or key demo ratings. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported a 938k average and 0.32 demo rating for the Wednesday night flagship.

Last week's ratings saw an average of 976k viewers and a 0.33 rating in the key demographic.

Tony Khan thanked fans for once again making AEW Dynamite the #1 cable show on Wednesday nights

Despite suffering a viewership and ratings dip this week, that didn't stop the show from ranking above its competition as the number one show on cable platforms in the key 18-49 demo.

Tony Khan took to social media to celebrate the achievement and express his appreciation for AEW's fans and their continual support of the product:

"AEW Dynamite ranked #1 on Wednesday cable/satellite again thanks to you + your support of @AEWonTV!" - Tony Khan via Twitter

#AEWDynamite ranked #1 on Wednesday cable/satellite again thanks to you + your support of @AEWonTV!

See you tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama LIVE @ 10pm ET/9pm CT

+ AEW #BattleOfTheBelts on TNT on Saturday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT

It'll be a great weekend of wrestling!

The week isn't over for All Elite Wrestling, with Rampage this Friday promising Jon Moxley against Mance Warner in a championship contender's match.

This weekend will also see Moxley's stablemate Claudio Castagnoli defend his ROH title against Konosuke Takeshita during the TNT special Battle of the Belts III.

