AEW Dynamite records best viewership since last month

Last week, the company produced AEW Dynamite on Saturday night at a different time slot, airing at 8 pm ET instead of 10 pm, which was their usual time slot for Friday Night for nearly a month.

The show featured a massive main event Championship match between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy. It looks like the company succeeded in grabbing more viewership.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the Saturday night show drew 649,000 viewers on TNT, which is 17.6% up from the previous week's Friday Night Dynamite that drew 552,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a rating of 0.21, which is 5% up from the previous week's Dynamite, which drew a 0.20 rating.

Last week's rating was the company's highest rating since the May 19 episode of AEW Dynamite last month. Surprisingly, the show at that time aired on their usual Wednesday night slot.

AEW Dynamite returns to the Wednesday Night slot this week

After struggling to settle on a different slot for nearly a month, AEW Dynamite will finally make a return to its original Wednesday night slot this week.

Tony Khan has lined up a pay-per-view-worthy match card for the show. As announced, MJF will battle Sammy Guevara in what will be their first singles match in AEW. This bout will also be the main event of the show.

Miro will defend his TNT Championship against Brian Pillman Jr. of the Varsity Blonds. This will be Miro's fourth title defense since winning it from Darby Allin last month.

The Young Bucks will also be in action as they take on Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title bout. However, if the babyface team wins, they will earn an opportunity for the AEW Tag Team titles.

Apart from this, AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker will team up with Rebel to take on Nyla Rose and debutant Vickie Guerrero. AEW star Jungle Boy will face Jack Evans in a singles match.

For fans, it will be a treat as Chris Jericho returns to the commentary table this Wednesday.

With such an exciting match card, it will certainly be a must-see show.

