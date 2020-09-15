AEW Dynamite to remain at Daily's Place through November

AEW has announced that their flagship show, AEW Dynamite, will remain at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida through November of 2020.

AEW made the announcement by offering fans the "Dynamite Seven Season Pass", whereby AEW fans would be able to attend all the live AEW Dynamite television tapings in September, October and November at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Join us this Fall with the "Dynamite Seven" Season Pass for upcoming #AEW televised live events in Sep, Oct, Nov at @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL, beginning with the 9/23 show. Seven events for a total of $175 (plus fees)"

Join us this Fall with the "Dynamite Seven" Season Pass for upcoming #AEW televised live events in Sep, Oct, Nov at @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL, beginning with the 9/23 show. Seven events for a total of $175 (plus fees) pic.twitter.com/12mVSGjoXI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 14, 2020

AEW Dynamite at Daily's Place

The Daily's Place venue was designed by AEW President and CEO Tony Khan and is owned by The Khan family. The venue also backs onto TIAA Bank Field, which is the home of NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars, which also owned by The Khan family.

AEW Dynamite has been largely broadcasted from Daily's Place since the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March of 2020. Aside from a handful episodes in April and May which were taped at The Nightmare Factory in Atalanta, Georgia, Daily's Place has been the home venue for Dynamite on TNT.

.@CodyRhodes opens the show with words that are significant to current times and to Blood & Guts! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/nSSTnvPD3G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 19, 2020

In recent weeks, paid live fans in attendance have returned to AEW Dynamite tapings at Daily's Place for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Fans are at 10-15% capacity of Daily's Place, which equates to between 500-750 fans.

The fans in attendance at these recent AEW Dynamite tapings must follow strict health and safety guidelines. This includes socially distant seating bubbles, mandatory mask wearing and hand sanitising stations throughout Daily's Place.

AEW recently rescheduled their fall Dynamite tapings, moving many shows that were scheduled outside of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, back to dates in 2021. This suggests that Dynamite tapings will continue at Daily's Place for the foreseeable future.