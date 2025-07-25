AEW Dynamite's ratings witness an uptick, but loses to WWE NXT again

AEW Dynamite continued its momentum from All In: Texas and last week's episode. Interesting storylines have been progressing as we approach Forbidden Door. This Wednesday's episode revolved around AEW World Champion Hangman Page and MJF.Stars like Hangman Page, Toni Storm, Mark Briscoe, Claudio Castagnoli, and Swerve Strickland were seen in action on Wednesday. Will Ospreay also announced that he might be out for several weeks. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley lost his cool and snapped at MJF.While Dynamite has been on a streak of good shows, WWE's developmental league has been giving tough competition to Tony Khan's product since it moved to the CW Network. This week's NXT drew 747,000 audience on their show, which could be because of the Undertaker's appearance.According to Wrestlenomics, Dynamite drew a total audience of 608,000 viewers and was rated 0.14 among the standard demographics. This number is slightly increased from last Wednesday's figure. Last week's Dynamite drew 588,000 and had increased demographics.AEW Dynamite announced a rematch between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page next week. This bout might draw more attention to the show. It will be interesting to see which tactic WWE will use to increase its audience on the upcoming Tuesday.