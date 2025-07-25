  • home icon
  AEW Dynamite's ratings witness an uptick, but loses to WWE NXT again

AEW Dynamite's ratings witness an uptick, but loses to WWE NXT again

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 25, 2025 02:11 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, WWE.com]

AEW Dynamite continued its momentum from All In: Texas and last week's episode. Interesting storylines have been progressing as we approach Forbidden Door. This Wednesday's episode revolved around AEW World Champion Hangman Page and MJF.

Stars like Hangman Page, Toni Storm, Mark Briscoe, Claudio Castagnoli, and Swerve Strickland were seen in action on Wednesday. Will Ospreay also announced that he might be out for several weeks. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley lost his cool and snapped at MJF.

While Dynamite has been on a streak of good shows, WWE's developmental league has been giving tough competition to Tony Khan's product since it moved to the CW Network. This week's NXT drew 747,000 audience on their show, which could be because of the Undertaker's appearance.

According to Wrestlenomics, Dynamite drew a total audience of 608,000 viewers and was rated 0.14 among the standard demographics. This number is slightly increased from last Wednesday's figure. Last week's Dynamite drew 588,000 and had increased demographics.

AEW Dynamite announced a rematch between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page next week. This bout might draw more attention to the show. It will be interesting to see which tactic WWE will use to increase its audience on the upcoming Tuesday.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
