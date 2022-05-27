×
Create
Notifications

AEW Dynamite sees another bump in ratings after cage match involving former WWE star and Wardlow

Wardlow stood tall heading into Double or Nothing
Wardlow stood tall heading into Double or Nothing
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 27, 2022 05:20 AM IST
News

AEW Dynamite's ratings for the May 25th edition have been released. The Wednesday night flagship boasted yet another climb in ratings, producing 929,000 viewers compared to last week's 922k. Their rating in the key 18-49 demo also jumped from 0.33 to 0.35.

AEW Dynamite this week saw Wardlow square off with Shawn Spears inside a steel cage. To further stack the odds against the Wardog, his rival MJF served as special guest referee.

The Owen Hart Men's Tournament found its final as Samoa Joe defeated Kyle O'Reilly. Joe will now go on to face Adam Cole at Double or Nothing this weekend. Britt Baker also defeated Toni Storm to cement her place in the finals of the women's tournament.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):929,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.35📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/vpx8ea5cwU

This week's episode was the latest to grow its viewership, perhaps helped by the fact that it was the go-home show for Double or Nothing. They have continued to rise from their previous slump, where viewership fell from 989k to 821k, which saw their lowest rating since May last year.

What happened on the AEW Double or Nothing go-home show?

Other than the Owen Hart Cup semifinal clashes and Wardlow's cage match, Dynamite featured a showdown between Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley against Private Party.

Always a dog fight if these two are in the ring 💪 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/lvmMnaRQ7C

Moxley and Kingston came together for the first time since their run as a tag team last year. The Blackpool Combat Club as a whole has recently joined forces with the Mad King, Santana and Ortiz in their fight with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Mox and King asserted their dominance over Private Party in the contest, securing momentum ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans were treated to a prelude to the upcoming AEW tag title clash as Swerve Strickland, Jungle Boy, and Ricky Starks met in a three-way battle. Swerve entered as the only non-titleholder of the match, but emerged with the win after pinning FTW Champion Starks.

Lastly, FTR and Roppongi Vice met for the ROH tag titles, but their contest couldn't find a resolution as NJPW stars Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of the United Empire invaded mid-match.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

Edited by Jacob Terrell
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी