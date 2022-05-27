AEW Dynamite sees another bump in ratings after cage match involving former WWE star and Wardlow

AEW Dynamite's ratings for the May 25th edition have been released. The Wednesday night flagship boasted yet another climb in ratings, producing 929,000 viewers compared to last week's 922k. Their rating in the key 18-49 demo also jumped from 0.33 to 0.35.

AEW Dynamite this week saw Wardlow square off with Shawn Spears inside a steel cage. To further stack the odds against the Wardog, his rival MJF served as special guest referee.

The Owen Hart Men's Tournament found its final as Samoa Joe defeated Kyle O'Reilly. Joe will now go on to face Adam Cole at Double or Nothing this weekend. Britt Baker also defeated Toni Storm to cement her place in the finals of the women's tournament.

This week's episode was the latest to grow its viewership, perhaps helped by the fact that it was the go-home show for Double or Nothing. They have continued to rise from their previous slump, where viewership fell from 989k to 821k, which saw their lowest rating since May last year.

What happened on the AEW Double or Nothing go-home show?

Other than the Owen Hart Cup semifinal clashes and Wardlow's cage match, Dynamite featured a showdown between Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley against Private Party.

Moxley and Kingston came together for the first time since their run as a tag team last year. The Blackpool Combat Club as a whole has recently joined forces with the Mad King, Santana and Ortiz in their fight with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Mox and King asserted their dominance over Private Party in the contest, securing momentum ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view.

Fans were treated to a prelude to the upcoming AEW tag title clash as Swerve Strickland, Jungle Boy, and Ricky Starks met in a three-way battle. Swerve entered as the only non-titleholder of the match, but emerged with the win after pinning FTW Champion Starks.

Lastly, FTR and Roppongi Vice met for the ROH tag titles, but their contest couldn't find a resolution as NJPW stars Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of the United Empire invaded mid-match.

