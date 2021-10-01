AEW Dynamite: September 29 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Sammy Guevara captures the TNT Championship

Last night AEW Dynamite made their long-awaited debut in Rochester, New York, in front of a very hot crowd.

The show was dedicated to the late, great Brodie Lee that ended with the crowning of Sammy Guevara as the new TNT Champion. But that didn't increase their viewership this week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.152 million viewers, down from 1.273 million. AEW Dynamite saw a decrease following their "Grand Slam" special, which isn't surprising. The company has loaded their anniversary special next week, so it will be interesting to see if they can increase the viewership numbers next week.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



588,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.45 rating).



Dynamite was #1 on the day in the demo among cable originals, according to Showbuzz.



📊 More demos & analysis: AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,152,000 viewers on average.588,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.45 rating).Dynamite was #1 on the day in the demo among cable originals, according to Showbuzz.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/56819772 AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,152,000 viewers on average.



588,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.45 rating).



Dynamite was #1 on the day in the demo among cable originals, according to Showbuzz.



📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/56819772 https://t.co/JU9yQJNptf

AEW Dynamite has placed number one on cable for Wednesday six weeks in a row

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a drop from last week from 0.48 to 0.45. With both the viewership and demo on the decline this week, the company will look to try and rebound with next week's episode.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the top spot on cable for Wednesday, and you seriously can't do better than that. This week, AEW once again took the first spot on cable for the day. AEW Dynamite continues to dominate cable television on Wednesdays, taking the number one spot on cable six weeks in a row. Even with the numbers slightly declining, it doesn't appear All Elite Wrestling is giving up the top spot on cable anytime soon.

Also Read

AEW Dynamite opened last night with a match between Adam Cole and Jungle Boy. The main event saw Miro defend the AEW TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite last night? Which match or segment did you enjoy the most? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Daniel Wood