AEW Dynamite suffers massive botch early-on

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite aired from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Unfortunately, it suffered a major technical botch moments after the show kicked off.

The opening match of the night was an All-Atlantic Title bout between champion Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal. Just moments before the bout, there was a major botch concerning the announcers' desk.

Their microphone audio was seemingly switched to the arena volume, and the ring announcer's microphone was switched off. The fans in the arena listened to Tony Schiavone for a few seconds.

Following the botch, Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal did their best to shift the focus back to wrestling. Both stars put on a tough fight.

Former AEW TNT Champion Jay Lethal was determined to win his second title in the promotion. On several occasions, it seemed like he would pick up the win.

In the match's closing stages, Lethal attempted a springboard attack, but with his left arm severely hurt, he slipped up. It allowed Orange Cassidy to recover and hit Orange Punch for the win.

After the match, Jeff Jarrett ran in from behind and attacked the champion.

