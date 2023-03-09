Create

AEW Dynamite suffers massive botch early-on

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Mar 09, 2023 08:11 IST
Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite aired from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Unfortunately, it suffered a major technical botch moments after the show kicked off.

The opening match of the night was an All-Atlantic Title bout between champion Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal. Just moments before the bout, there was a major botch concerning the announcers' desk.

Their microphone audio was seemingly switched to the arena volume, and the ring announcer's microphone was switched off. The fans in the arena listened to Tony Schiavone for a few seconds.

This episode of Dynamite is brought to you by Mr. Microphone#AEW #AEWDynamite

Following the botch, Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal did their best to shift the focus back to wrestling. Both stars put on a tough fight.

Former AEW TNT Champion Jay Lethal was determined to win his second title in the promotion. On several occasions, it seemed like he would pick up the win.

In the match's closing stages, Lethal attempted a springboard attack, but with his left arm severely hurt, he slipped up. It allowed Orange Cassidy to recover and hit Orange Punch for the win.

#AndSTILL!#AEW All-Atlantic Champion @orangecassidy retains the title after an incredible title defense against @TheLethalJay to kick off the action!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/KKtvwdIzaD

After the match, Jeff Jarrett ran in from behind and attacked the champion.

What was your reaction to the botch and the match that followed on AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
