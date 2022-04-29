AEW Dynamite suffers yet another ratings slide despite major title change

The ratings for the April 27th, 2022 AEW Dynamite have been released. The weekly flagship had another decrease in total viewership and fell further in their key demo rating.

Dynamite this week featured a TNT title ladder match between Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara in the main event. Despite the title changing hands, AEW suffered a loss in viewership with 921,000 viewers. They also suffered a drop in their key demo rating from 0.37 to 0.33.

It's another week and another fall in viewership for AEW Dynamite, perhaps symptomatic of NBA play-off season, as both games on TNT topped the charts. Last week they clocked 930k viewers, the week before 977k and the week before that logged 989k. Dynamite was headlined by Andrade and Darby Allin in a coffin match.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

921,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.33 (424,000)



Dynamite's lowest demo since February 16. Slightly lower than last week in total viewership.



patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:921,000 viewersP18-49: 0.33 (424,000)Dynamite's lowest demo since February 16. Slightly lower than last week in total viewership. AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:921,000 viewersP18-49: 0.33 (424,000)Dynamite's lowest demo since February 16. Slightly lower than last week in total viewership.📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/ZKGitOVQtu

The week before, Minoru Suzuki and Samoa Joe clashed for the ROH TV title. The Samoan Submission Mission defeated the NJPW star, his first championship since vacating the NXT title last year. This week returned to form as Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara battled for the TNT title. Scorpio ascended the ladder to capture the belt and begin his second reign.

What happened on this week's AEW Dynamite?

The night kicked off with the dream collision between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR. The inseparable ROH and AAA Tag Champs set their allegiances aside for one night only, as they fought to qualify for the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After a compelling and physical battle, Dax pinned Cash and they embraced after the bell.

Wardlow and Lance Archer faced one another. MJF had contracted Archer to neutralize the Wardog, and the giants delivered an exciting clash of titans. Wardlow powerbombed the Murderhawk Monster for the pin and one of his most significant wins.

The Undisputed Elite cluster of Adam Cole, the Young Bucks and reDRagon got on the same page. They scored a victory in eight-man tag action against Dante Martin, Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and the Varsity Blondes. Another group, the Blackpool Combat Club, scored victory over QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo.

It appeared as though we had found our next Women's title challenger, after Serena Deeb won a Philly Street Fight against Hikaru Shida. Following the match, Thunder Rosa was shown to be watching the clash, particularly amused with Deeb's peformance.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's episode of Dynamite? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell