AEW Dynamite takes a downswing in ratings, despite Tony Khan's announcement

The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite took a slight downswing in the television ratings this week, despite the show featuring several high-profile moments and stories leading into this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

The March 2nd edition of Dynamite drew an overall total of 966,000 viewers, with a 0.35 number in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from the 1,010,000 viewers that tuned in for the February 23rd edition of the show, along with the 0.40 number in 18-49 demographic.

AEW Dynamite was notable for a number of reasons. The most noteworthy being the announcement from AEW President Tony Khan, who said that he had purchased and become the new owner of Ring of Honor.

ROH became one of the most influential wrestling promotions in the world during its prime years, playing a huge part in the success of many top AEW stars including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and The Young Bucks.

Elsewhere on AEW Dynamite, the championship feuds between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Thunder Rosa, as well as Hangman Page and Adam Cole were furthered with tag team matches, while promo segments involving the likes of MJF, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley had fans salivating for the thought of the pay-per-view this Sunday.

Will Rampage suffer a downswing like AEW Dynamite this Friday?

A special live edition of AEW Rampage will air this Friday, and will act as the final stop before the road to Revolution ends this Sunday with the highly anticipated pay-per-view.

The main attraction for the show will be a “Face of the Revolution” qualifier between Christian Cage and Ethan Page, the winner will advance to the multi-man ladder match this Sunday that also includes Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow and Keith Lee.

FITE @FiteTV



Find out tomorrow at



Who you taking?



[ 🤔 Who will move on to #AEWRevolution Find out tomorrow at #AEWRampage when @OfficialEGO faces Christian Cage for the final slot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.Who you taking? AEWPLUS.COM on #FITE | Select INTL MKTS ] 🤔 Who will move on to #AEWRevolution?Find out tomorrow at #AEWRampage when @OfficialEGO faces Christian Cage for the final slot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.Who you taking?[ AEWPLUS.COM on #FITE | Select INTL MKTS ] https://t.co/UfRd0tqNwn

Speaking of the limitless one, Keith Lee will be in action for the first time since his debut against an unnamed opponent at the time of writing. As will Serena Deeb, who will again give the opportunity to a rookie to see if they can last 5 minutes in the ring with her.

The TNT Championship will be up for grabs as Sammy Guevara defends against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo in a triple threat match. These three men will all be in action at Revolution in the first ever Tornado Trios match, as Guevara and Allin will team up with Sting to take on Andrade, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy.

Which match are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for the Revolution pay-per-view this weekend? Yes No 4 votes so far