AEW Dynamite tickets not selling well - Reports

This week's AEW Dynamite has a loaded card as it features three championship matches and another with Double or Nothing 2021 implications. There's a lot of hype around the episode, although it hasn't translated into ticket sales.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that ticket sales for the upcoming AEW Dynamite have been slow, contrary to what the company's management had expected.

The #AEW Women's Championship will be on the line May 30 at #AEWDoN as #1 contender @RealBrittBaker goes one-on-one with Champion @shidahikaru!



Watch #DoubleorNothing LIVE on PPV May 30 at 8pm ET! pic.twitter.com/1EkVZ9tQmq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2021

The report suggests that fans are more excited to attend Double or Nothing 2021 on May 30. The event will go down in front of a full-capacity crowd, hence the lowered interest in Wednesday's episode.

An earlier report shed light on ticket sales from last week's AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, which also fell short of expectations. Only 1,600 fans were in attendance for the show, far fewer than the 2,500 number that the promotion expected.

AEW Dynamite has a pay-per-view worthy card this week

As mentioned above, AEW Dynamite has several notable matches for this week's edition. TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against the recently-resurgent Miro. Fans have predicted a major title change with the Bulgarian star walking out as the new champion.

The Young Bucks will put their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against SCU. If the challengers come up short, their tag team will dissolve for good.

ON SALE NOW! Tix for #AEWDynamite LIVE Wednesday, May 12 - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq



Featuring an #AEW World Championship Eliminator match between #1 ranked @orangecassidy v. #2 ranked @BASTARDPAC for a shot at @KennyOmegamanX World Title at #AEWDoN! pic.twitter.com/2ozv7PZcIL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2021

On top of this, IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley will hope to retain his title against NJPW veteran Yuji Nagata. Their match is sure to be a strike-heavy contest, given the in-ring style of the two stars.

Finally, Orange Cassidy and PAC will face each other in a match. The winner will emerge as the next challenger for AEW Champion Kenny Omega at the Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view.

