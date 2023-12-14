AEW Dynamite ‘Winter is Coming’ ends on cliffhanger; The Devil’s assailants attack 6 ft star

On AEW Dynamite 'Winter is Coming,' a former AEW World Champion was attacked by The Devil and his masked assailants in the parking lot, and with that, the show ended on a cliffhanger.

The 6ft star in question is Hangman Adam Page. Last week on Dynamite, Page had a backstage confrontation with the AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. After the confrontation, MJF was allegedly attacked by some masked thugs backstage with a beer bottle, and The Devil showed up on the screen after that.

Following the events of last week, Samoa Joe opened the show this week on Dynamite, and accused Hangman Page of being the mystery man behind the devil mask. The wild accusation left Hangman infuriated, even as he went on to defeat Roderick Strong in his match following the segment.

Towards the end of the episode, following the main event of Jon Moxley defeating Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page was ambushed by a group of masked men in the parking area. Later, The Devil was also seen coming out of a car, and they smashed Hangman onto the windshield of the car.

Well, it's now evident that Hangman Page was not the Devil, and the intrigue has risen even more. Only time will tell who ends up being revealed as The Devil finally.