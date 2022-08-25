Potential update on AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT going head-to-head later this year

A major update has surfaced regarding AEW Dynamite and NXT 2.0 going head-to-head after over a year.

All Elite Wrestling has been regarded as a major counter-product to WWE in recent years. While WWE has earned global juggernaut status for decades, Tony Khan's promotion has gained significant horizons in just three years of its existence.

AEW Dynamite, the Wednesday-bound flagship show, has competed with the competitor's NXT brand in the past. Often dubbed as The Wednesday Night Wars, the two brands went head-to-head over ratings during 2019-2021.

However, recent reports have indicated that the dormant storm is seemingly lurking from around the corner.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, industry veteran, Dave Meltzer discussed the resurfacing clash and provided a likely date. It's worth noting that the two companies might alter their respective schedules, given the upcoming Major League Baseball playoffs.

“AEW and WWE are both gonna have dates changed because of the upcoming Major League Baseball playoffs. It’s not gonna affect anything until mid-October, but there will be an October 17 head-to-head on Tuesday with Dynamite from Cincinnati and NXT. First time they’ve gone head-to-head in over a year," said Meltzer. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Meltzer also factored in the changes that the American League Championship might inflict on Dynamite:

“The next week is going to be – it’s the American League Championship, and if there’s a Game 7 in the American League Championship, the AEW… it [the game] would be on Wednesday, so that’s the 26th. If that’s the case, they would probably have to move – the show would still be taped on Wednesday night, but they’d probably have to [air it] after the game or more likely on Thursday," he added.

AEW Dynamite defeated NXT in the ratings war by a long margin

Instead of countering the competition early, WWE announced in August 2019 that NXT would be a two-hour show airing on Wednesday nights. It should be noted that the Wednesday-bound Dynamite arrived in action in October 2019.

Triple H-led show moved to Tuesdays in April 2021, after AEW Dynamite drew better ratings 74 times out of 75 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The once black-and-gold brand was revamped as NXT 2.0, with brighter colors and fresh visions. The ratings competition between AEW Dynamite and NXT is around the block again, as fans look forward to some top-notch action.

What's your take on Dynamite and NXT going to war once again? Sound off in the comments below!

