AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for Dec. 30

Due to the holidays last week, all ratings were delayed from their normal times. This afternoon the ratings and viewership came in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. With last week's Dynamite being a tribute show to Mr. Brodie Lee, these numbers honestly aren't that surprising.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw a large increase in their ratings with 977,000 viewers, up from 775,000 last week. With a large portion of the wrestling audience tuning in for the Lee tribute show, NXT only saw a massive drop with 586,000 viewers, which is way down from 698,000.

Before the NXT faithful begin to freak out, please remember that last week's show ratings and viewership should be the last thing on anyone's mind as AEW's show was done as a tribute to Lee. In the grand scheme of things, that's what mattered most to not just one company but also the wrestling world.

NXT: 586,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 4, 2021

AEW Dynamite once again places in the top 5 on cable Wednesday night as NXT falls out of the top 50

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW came out on top with a nice increase from 0.32 to 0.40. Meanwhile, NXT saw a big decline in the demo from last week, going from a 0.19 to a 0.12. Due to the nature of last week's show, this was expected and certainly nothing that people should be worried about in the long term.

Unfortunately for the black and gold brand, however, NXT did not make the top 50 on cable, placing 58th for the evening. AEW Dynamite came in fourth overall on cable for the evening. Only falling behind College Football Bowl games, which is pretty impressive, all things considered.

BRODIE LEE: 977,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 4, 2021

As stated earlier, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite was a tribute show to the late Mr. Brodie Lee, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 41. The show from top to bottom was done as a tribute to Lee and was a beautiful show that has received high praise from fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, on WWE NXT, the show opened up with Bronson Reed goes one on one with Isiash "Swerve" Scott and closed with Johnny Gargano defending the NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff.

Did you catch both shows last week? Or did you only see one? What did you think? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.