AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for Jan. 27

This week, AEW Dynamite wasn't a strong show compared to what the company usually delivers. Between this decline and technical difficulties for some viewers, it's not surprising that the viewership numbers for AEW Dynamite took a hit on Wednesday.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw a decrease in their ratings with 734,000 viewers, which is down from 854,000 last week. On the other hand, NXT saw a notable increase this week with 720,000 viewers. This figure is is up from 659,000 viewers last week. As a result, these two shows were only separated by 14,000 viewers this week.

While AEW still won the evening, NXT made up a lot of ground with a show heavily showcasing its renowned women's division. Regardless, both companies delivered great shows this week, even if the quality of AEW Dynamite dipped.

AEW: 734,000

NXT: 720,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 28, 2021

NXT should feel encouraged by this outcome. Even when one factors in the technical difficulties that plagued AEW Dynamite at the beginning of the show, this week was a moral victory. I seems like NXT has somewhat narrowed the gap between the two companies.

Both AEW and NXT placed in the top 25 on cable on Wednesday

Finn Balor and Pete Dunne on WWE NXT

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top. Even with the noted decrease, Dynamite scored a 0.29 rating, which is down from last week's 0.36 figure. Meanwhile, NXT saw a remarkable increase in the demo, as the black-and-gold brand scored a 0.21 rating, (Last week, the show's corresponding demographic number was 0.15)

Both AEW and NXT placed in the top 25 on cable on Wednesday nights. AEW ranked in sixth place for the evening, and NXT ranked 24th. Though the viewership and ratings went in opposite directions for both companies, these are solid numbers for both WWE and AEW. With a strong "Beach Break" card next week, AEW will hope to bounce back from this decrease.

