  • AEW
  AEW Dynasty showdown pushes fans to the brink with nail-biting win

AEW Dynasty showdown pushes fans to the brink with nail-biting win

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 07, 2025 04:03 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: Triller TV
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Dynasty]

In one of the most exciting matches of the night, a match at AEW Dynasty went down to the wire. A popular AEW star overcame the odds and barely emerged as the victor.

Kenny Omega has only been holding the International Championship for a month, but he has immediately been given a major scare in his first title defense. He put his International Championship on the line against Ricochet and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

This was Speedball's AEW pay-per-view debut, and he did not disappoint, as it was a close battle. There were several near-falls from all three men, as they each dug deep in their bag of tricks, in their attempt to pull off the win.

In the closing stages of the match, Ricochet had Mike Bailey perched on the top rope, and he seemed to be attempting a maneuver from there. Omega appeared out of nowhere, being him, and hit him with an Avalanche One-Winged Angel. Bailey tried to break the hold, but his foot got stuck on the top rope, resulting in a successful title defense from the champion.

Kenny Omega has proven that despite him taking a year off due to health issues, he is still the Best Bout Machine. A win over these two stars has just sent a message to the entire roster, and it remains to be seen who challenges him next.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
