AEW Dynasty showdown pushes fans to the brink with nail-biting win

In one of the most exciting matches of the night, a match at AEW Dynasty went down to the wire. A popular AEW star overcame the odds and barely emerged as the victor.
Kenny Omega has only been holding the International Championship for a month, but he has immediately been given a major scare in his first title defense. He put his International Championship on the line against Ricochet and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.
This was Speedball's AEW pay-per-view debut, and he did not disappoint, as it was a close battle. There were several near-falls from all three men, as they each dug deep in their bag of tricks, in their attempt to pull off the win.
In the closing stages of the match, Ricochet had Mike Bailey perched on the top rope, and he seemed to be attempting a maneuver from there. Omega appeared out of nowhere, being him, and hit him with an Avalanche One-Winged Angel. Bailey tried to break the hold, but his foot got stuck on the top rope, resulting in a successful title defense from the champion.
Kenny Omega has proven that despite him taking a year off due to health issues, he is still the Best Bout Machine. A win over these two stars has just sent a message to the entire roster, and it remains to be seen who challenges him next.