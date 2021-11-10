"One of the greatest people" - Eddie Kingston praises top WWE official

Eddie Kingston and WWE official Adam Pearce shared a heartfelt moment on Twitter after the Mad King shared his work on the Players' Tribune.

Eddie Kingston has enjoyed a meteoric rise in stature and fame since he interrupted Cody Rhodes to challenge for the TNT Championship last year. Within four months of debuting for AEW, he main-evented Full Gear in an "I Quit" match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

His rising popularity gave him a chance to pen down his story on the Players' Tribune. It was a touching read as Kington shared his journey of becoming a professional wrestler from minimal means and all the struggles he had to overcome.

One of the many people who reacted to his story was WWE official Adam Pearce. Check out his response below-

"I love you my brother."- Adam Pearce tweeted.

Eddie Kingston responded by calling Adam Pearce one of the greatest people he has picked the brains of:

"One of the greatest people in and out of wrestling I have met. So happy to been able to pick your brain for years," Eddie Kingston replied.

Eddie Kingston is one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW, which is a testament to his abilities. Very few can captivate an audience with a mic in their hands like he can. Despite not being the greatest in-ring technician or having a larger-than-life physique, the former WWE Performance Center tryout's connection with the audience has helped him reach so far in the industry.

Eddie Kingston will face CM Punk at Full Gear

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Out of this world promo and video package for Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk at #AEWFullGear Out of this world promo and video package for Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk at #AEWFullGear https://t.co/sWJAl04uAX

In one of the most anticipated clashes of the year, Eddie Kingston will go toe-to-toe against CM Punk at the final AEW pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear.

Their issues started when an enraged Eddie Kingston interrupted a backstage interview of CM Punk, following the former's loss to Bryan Danielson. The former WWE Champion called out Eddie on AEW Dynamite, and on Friday, Tony Khan made the match official.

The Second City Saint and the Mad King had a thrilling back-and-forth on the mic during AEW Rampage. The promo ensured the audience was invested into the match despite just a week of build-up.

