AEW: Elite General Manager - Details on the company's new fantasy booking simulator

In November last year, AEW made an exciting announcement as Kenny Omega, Britt Baker, Aubrey Edwards and Cody Rhodes revealed three games by the company set to be released in the coming months. So far, two are already available to play.

One of the three, an online Mobile game called AEW Casino: Double or Nothing, was released in February, earlier this year. It offers a variety of casino games that players can choose from and play. AEW Casino: Double or Nothing also has an added touch of multiple AEW personalities appearing as avatars.

Earlier this week, AEW Games officially announced the release date of its highly anticipated fantasy booking simulator, AEW Elite General Manager.

The game debuted earlier this week and is available to download and play on Google Play and App Store now.

Everyone thinks they can run the show. Now you get to prove it.



AEW Elite General Manager drops on Google Play and the Apple App store on July 15th! #AEWGames pic.twitter.com/in2H0FfJqa — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 12, 2021

According to the official press release and information provided on AEWGames.com, players will be able to draft their own rosters from over 90 AEW Wrestlers. The game aims to create and book a cohesive show to generate revenue and attract fans to the product.

Moreover, multiple factors come into play when booking a show including wrestlers' stamina and morale. This adds a realistic touch to the game, allowing players to have the complete experience of what it's like to run a wrestling show.

Players can book various match types and have the independence to customize their roster to their liking. Adding to that, the game also has a feature that allows fans to compete with one another in an online setting where fans can battle to see who can book a better wrestling show.

AEW's third game will be on console

A Screen Capture from the first look at the AEW Console Game

AEW Games' third project will be a console game that hasn't gotten a release date yet. Fans got their first look at the video game last November and AEW seems to be pulling out all the stops to make this console game worth the wait.

The WWF No Mercy director is already on board and has a hand in making the game. No Mercy is considered to be one of the best wrestling games of all time, thus fans have a reason to be excited.

AEW recently provided a development update on the game along with some footage of the gameplay that shows visible improvement from the initial footage that was shown in November.

AEW CONSOLE GAME ALERT! 🚨@KennyOmegamanX drops a sneak peek of some @DarbyAllin artwork and gameplay footage in https://t.co/ZCSm4t1phk Episode 4!💀#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/MvMlKojCLA — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 17, 2021

