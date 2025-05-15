AEW erases Mariah May from history during Beach Break 2025

AEW allegedly hinted at Mariah May's exit from the company during tonight's Beach Break edition of Dynamite. The Woman from Hell hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since the Revolution pay-per-view, where she lost to Toni Storm in one of the most memorable matches of the year so far.
After The Glamour failed to capture the AEW Women's World Championship, reports about her contract emerged. It was noted that her deal with the promotion will expire this year. WWE also showed major interest in signing her if she becomes a free agent. While Mariah May's reports regarding the alleged exit surfaced quickly, Tony Khan signed Mina Shirakawa, May's former tag team partner.
Toni, Mina, and Mariah have a long history together, and the trio heavily interacted on TV during the 2024 Forbidden Door season. While Mariah and Toni Storm continued their story, Shirakawa returned to STARDOM later. The latter made her return tonight and pinned Storm in an exciting four-way bout. The duo later locked eyes as they would face each other at Double or Nothing.
In moments like these, the commentators brief viewers about the history of these wrestlers, if there is any. However, at this crucial point, Mariah May was not mentioned on the show.
Could this be a hint at The Glamour's departure? Only time will tell!