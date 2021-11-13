AEW star comments on Dan Lambert's character, possibility of it being based on Jim Cornette (Exclusive)

AEW star Ethan Page recently commented on Dan Lambert's character, mentioning whether or not it was based on Jim Cornette.

Lambert has led the American Top Team in AEW and has consistently berated the company, its roster, and its fans. A lot of his criticism is quite similar to what Jim Cornette has to say about Tony Khan's promotion. Both men are fans of old-school wrestling, and hence their criticism revolves around the same factors.

Ethan Page spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and discussed the possibility of Dan Lambert being the AEW version of Jim Cornette.

"I have no idea. Listen, I'm gonna be completely honest with you. Everyone is the same to me and they're all just fans, so everyone's opinion is right in the same line of I don't give a crap. I have one person to keep happy and it's the person that signs my checks, so unless you're one of my fans, like an Egomaniac, we're in contact and you've supported my career and pushed me forward, I ignore the rest. I don't listen to reviews, I don't care what star rating, or what people think I'm good at or not good at. I'm Ethan Page and I will never let someone else form me into what they think a good professional wrestler is. I'm me, and I don't want anyone else to be like me. I sure as hell don't want to be like everybody else. So I had no clue that there was a comparison between the two," Ethan Page said.

AEW star Ethan Page says the Jim Cornette-Dan Lambert comparisons make some sense

#TeamJD @EKCone909 Dan Lambert is doing the best work as a chicken shit heel & elevating American Top Team & Men of The Year as prick like heels. The amount of heel heat that all of them get is absolutely astonishing. Excellent onslaught attack segment. #AEWDynamite Dan Lambert is doing the best work as a chicken shit heel & elevating American Top Team & Men of The Year as prick like heels. The amount of heel heat that all of them get is absolutely astonishing. Excellent onslaught attack segment. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/lQ2VQ1Hz8o

Ethan Page continued, stating that Dan Lambert is a fan of old-school wrestling, much like Jim Cornette. Because of this, All Ego felt that the comparisons might slightly make sense.

"It makes me laugh, that's funny though and honestly it would kind of make sense because Dan is a huge fan of old-school wrestling and one of the biggest professional wrestling belt collectors in the entire world. This man respects wrestling like nobody I've ever met before. So then yes, if he's cutting promos like someone from the old days, that kind of makes sense," Page added.

Dan Lambert will make his in-ring debut for AEW at Full Gear when he, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski team up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to take on The Inner Circle in a 10-man Minneapolis Street Fight.

