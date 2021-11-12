"He's a cousin of mine"- AEW star opens up on Hangman Adam Page's match at Full Gear (Exclusive)

Did you know that AEW stars Hangman Adam Page and Ethan Page were cousins? You do now!

'All Ego' spoke to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, discussing all things AEW. One of the topics was Hangman Adam Page's upcoming match at Full Gear against Kenny Omega for the World Championship.

Riju asked the Men of the Year member why fans should buy the Full Gear pay-per-view. Ethan Page boasted of the stacked card, especially the AEW World Championship match between his cousin and the Best Bout Machine.

"Look at the pay-per-view, it's stacked. You have the main event for the world title. If Adam Page is not the most popular wrestler on Earth, I don't know who is. Every time he comes out, the crowd goes nuts. I'm allowed to say this because he's a cousin of mine, so I'm very proud to see my family members do so well. And then Kenny Omega, one of the best wrestlers in the world. There's your main event," Page said.

Ethan Page put over the "stacked" AEW Full Gear card

Ethan Page proceeded to talk about the rest of the AEW Full Gear lineup. He first touched upon the intense CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston feud before talking about his own match at the final AEW pay-per-view of 2021.

American Top Team's Andrei Arlovski, Junior Dos Santos, and Dan Lambert will team up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to take on the Inner Circle in a Minneapolis Street Fight.

"In a very short period of time, CM Punk versus Eddie Kingston has become one of the most talked about matches, not on the pay-per-view, just in professional wrestling. It would be ignorant of me not to mention my own match. You're talking about a street fight with mixed martial arts legends, former UFC heavyweight champions, who probably started fighting on the streets and ended up pro. Now we're going back to the streets, no rules, no regulations. five- on-five. Four-on-five because Dan Lambert is not a real fighter. I still think that the odds are in our favor because of the people that are in our corner. That's a big match... I'm so excited that I get to do whatever I want. I try and bend the rules at a regular basis. Now there are no rules," Page continued.

The former IMPACT Tag Team Champion briefly discussed the rest of the card, including Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker, the Superkliq vs. Jurassic Express and Christian Cage, FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers.

AEW Full Gear card is stacked with excellent matches and might have some surprises planned. Saturday will definitely be a blast for wrestling fans everywhere.

