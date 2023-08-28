AEW EVP Kenny Omega's All Out opponent revealed

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will face a rising star at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. The star in question is none other than Konosuke Takeshita.

At All In, Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita found themselves squaring off in a trios match. Omega was joined by his Golden Elite partners Kota Ibushi and Hangman Page in facing Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White & Juice Robinson.

Konosuke Takeshita managed to secure a clean pin on Kenny Omega in front of more than 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London. This win shocked the fans and set the stage for an electrifying rematch between the two stars.

During the All In post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Omega will be facing Takeshita at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, which will take place on Sunday, September 3rd, at the United Center in Chicago.

The two men have been hinting at a singles match ever since Takeshita attacked Omega during the main event of Double or Nothing when The Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite faced off in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

