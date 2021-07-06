AEW EVP responds to fan's request for AEW Dynamite in DC

AEW Dynamite is no longer confined to Jacksonville. Starting July 7, Dynamite will be back on the road as Road Rager takes place in Miami. Naturally, fans from all over USA are eager to welcome AEW to their states.

One such fan's request received a response from former TNT champion and current AEW EVP Cody Rhodes. The fan tweeted to Cody:

"You guys need to do the DC stop again, first stop for #AEWDynamite needs to be hit again!"

Cody responded promptly, praising the DC crowd:

That crowd was LOUD https://t.co/FaWlYBSU6v — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 6, 2021

Cody also acknowledged a picture from the crowd from AEW Dynamite's previous visit to DC.

Considering how receptive he was to the tweet, it would not be surprising if Dynamite is headed to DC soon, although it isn't present in any of the scheduled Dynamite tours.

AEW Road Rager welcomes fans with stacked card

The card is loaded

The first show on the road sees AEW Dynamite present a special show in Miami, Florida. Road Rager takes place on July 7, 2021 and we already have a stacked card heading into the show.

After handing the Young Bucks a rare loss, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston will take on the tag team champions in a title match under Street Fight rules.

The issues between the Nightmare Factory and Cody Rhodes will come to a head as Cody takes on QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match. Meanwhile, 'El Idolo' Andrade will make his highly anticipated AEW debut against fellow former WWE star Matt Sydal. Best Friends' Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander also take on The Blade and The Bunny in a mixed tag team match.

Next week. The Bunny and The Blade goes down. pic.twitter.com/PJwEow215W — Kris👽 (@BoopKrisBoop) July 1, 2021

The last announced match is a huge 6-man tag match between the Inner Circle's Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager against the Pinnacle's FTR and Wardlow. The Inner Circle representatives will be accompanied by Konnan while their opponents will have Tully Blanchard at ringside.

Alongside, MJF and Chris Jericho will have a standoff in the ring where the former will announce his stipulations if Jericho wants a match.

MJF giving Jericho stipulations to earn a match, just like he did with Cody #AEWDynamite — The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) July 1, 2021

The episode has lofty expectations and there's little doubt that they won't be met.

