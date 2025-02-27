AEW EVP set for Collision appearance after career-altering announcement

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 27, 2025 04:24 GMT
AEW has been top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

A top AEW official and in-ring performer is set to appear at the upcoming edition of Collision. This came after a massive announcement following this week's edition of Dynamite.

The EVP in question is top star Kenny Omega. On the February 26 edition of Dynamite, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita battled Orange Cassidy in the main event with the title on the line.

The match was fast-paced and a stellar showdown that captivated the audience. In the end, it was Takeshita who planted Raging Fire on Orange Cassidy for the three count. Takeshita retained his title, after which a career-altering announcement was made for him. The Alpha will defend his title at the company's next pay-per-view, Revolution 2025, against top-tier star and former rival, Kenny Omega.

also-read-trending Trending

With that blockbuster announcement, AEW took to their X to reveal that Kenny Omega would be appearing on the upcoming episode of Collision to address his title showdown against The Alpha, Konosuke Takeshita.

With The Best Bout Machine's opponent set in stone for Revolution, which is expected to be a blockbuster, it remains to be seen if he can claim championship gold in the company after a long time.

Edited by Angana Roy
