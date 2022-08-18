"Started working overnight" - AEW Executive details meeting with Tony Khan on escalation of promotion

Senior Producer of AEW Tony Schiavone has commented on his meetings with Tony Khan that helped the former get a promotion.

TK handed some of his staff promotions during a backstage shake-up earlier this month. Sonjay Dutt, Tony Schiavone, QT Marshall, and Pat Buck were the ones who climbed up the ladder. Former Impact Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne was also brought in as a coach to enhance the women's division.

Schiavone, who was upgraded to the role of Senior Producer and Special Advisor, recently spoke on AEW Unrestricted. He detailed that he had two meetings with the boss - one at the NFL owners' party and one on the flight.

"We talked at the party, we talked flying back. I said, 'Listen, I know your EVPs are the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. They wrestle and they have the final say on a lot of things, but I'd like to work closely with them and help any way I can.' He was very receptive to it. We started working overnight. Pat Buck had been brought in and he's very professional and does a great job on a lot of things. I got working closely with Pat. Then he brought us all in at Universal tapings and said, 'Guys, I really need your help. This company is going gangbusters and I feel I can use you in these ways.' We said, 'Sure,' and an announcement was made," he said. (h/t - Fightful)

AEW executive Tony Schiavone further elaborates how he contacted Tony Khan for the meetings

While his role has been upgraded, Schiavone is still continuing to play his part as an announcer and an interviewer.

He highlighted in the same interview that he first reached out to AEW's lawyer and HR Megha to express his desires.

I've got all this time, and I don't mind working on the weekends. I got in touch with Megha (Parekh), who is our lawyer and HR person, and I said, 'I'd like to meet with Tony (Khan) and go over some ideas.' I said, 'I want to talk with you, but I don't want to talk with you during TV.' You know how it is. TV is a wild beast," he said. (h/t - Fightful)

Apart from plying his trade in AEW, Schiavone has previously worked for WWE, MLW and TNA as well. He joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in its founding year in 2019.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil