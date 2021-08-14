AEW official asked if CM Punk will debut on Rampage next week

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW CEO Tony Khan hyped up next week's 'The First Dance' edition of AEW Rampage:

"Next week’s Rampage is ‘The First Dance’, and I think everyone knows what to expect—and everyone is very excited. We built a foundation here for what you’re going to see next week. This was a huge premiere, and there is tons of anticipation for next week in Chicago."

Rumors of Punk signing with AEW broke last month, as well as talk that Daniel Bryan will also be joining him in AEW. Darby Allin is currently rumored to be Punk's first opponent in AEW.

Allin also spoke about anyone who thought they were the "Best In The World" needed to prove it in AEW. Tony Khan was then asked about the rumors of CM Punk making his debut for AEW on next week's Rampage. Khan said the following:

"I can’t answer that question. But it’s a very good question to ask."

Last night's debut episode of AEW Rampage was a resounding success. The show, despite being just an hour long, had a stacked card with three titles on the line.

We also saw fan favorite Fuego Del Sol getting his AEW contract, as well as wrestling legend Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT World Championship.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan also discussed how excited he was for next week's edition of AEW Rampage. Khan teased that next week's Rampage would be an "atypical" episode but did not divulge too many further details.

However, the AEW CEO did promise that 'The First Dance' will be a "historic wrestling television event":

"I’ve looked forward to this day for so long, and this was a great debut for Rampage. It’s a totally different format for us, and next week will be a very atypical episode of Rampage. I’m so excited for what is ahead next week. We’re going to give people very special wrestling television. ‘The First Dance’ is going to be a one-time, historic wrestling television event."

During the interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan also gave fans insight into the post-match segment with Fuego Del Sol last night. You can check out the details HERE.

