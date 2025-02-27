AEW executive found bloodied backstage - shocking details emerge

A top AEW executive was seen unconscious and bloodied on Dynamite tonight. The former Executive Vice President, Christopher Daniels, has been caught in the middle of a huge feud. He has been trying to control Hangman Page's violent attitude. The latter recently retired the Fallen Angel.

Both stars have been at each other's throats for weeks. Last Wednesday, they confronted each other and took personal shots. In the end, Maxwell spit on Hangman's face. An already furious Cowboy was ready to ambush MJF, but Christopher Daniels interrupted and stopped him. Later, a match between them was made official for the Revolution show.

Tonight's show opened with Hangman Page taking on Aaron Solo in a short match, where the former AEW World Champion emerged victorious. After a few minutes, the former sat in the middle of the ring, waiting for Friedman. The Salt of the Earth entered the arena with a bloody towel. After exchanging a few words, the screen showed a bloodied Daniels backstage.

A worried Page quickly reached backstage and checked on the Fallen Angel. It will be interesting to see how Hangman takes revenge on Friedman for his actions.

