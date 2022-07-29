"I took a gamble on myself" - AEW coach shares the real reason why he left Vince McMahon's WWE

AEW has attracted quite a number of WWE Superstars over the years who have now firmly established themselves in the promotion.

Additionally, they've drawn in some backstage personnel as well, one who recently shared his surprising jump within 10 days of resigning from WWE.

Claudio Castagnoli remains the most recent official signee from WWE. The Swiss Superman has even quickly become the face of Ring of Honor.

Former WWE Producer Pat Buck recently appeared on AEW Unrestricted. During his appearance, Buck detailed how quickly he got the offer to jump to AEW.

"I submitted my release on a Monday morning, post-WrestleMania before Raw and I was on a plane ride back and a certain talent texted me, ‘Hey, Tony would like to speak with you on Wednesday.’ So, I guess you can say it was a short 12 hours or maybe a little bit longer, maybe 24 hours," Buck said.

Buck continued, noting that he's grateful that the talent backstage at WWE kept his departure a secret.

"And I think people would assume that when I quit WWE, I didn’t have this lined up. Did I hope in my heart that I would be here? For sure. But I took a gamble on myself. It didn’t get out for quite a while so I was quite shocked and that goes to show you the different kind of respect people have in the locker room." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

Pat Buck has been in the wrestling industry for years and began his career as a wrestler, teaming up with AEW's Shawn Spears and even facing Cody Rhodes during his tenure in OVW.

Now that he's heavily involved in backstage production, could the wrestling veteran enhance the quality of various shows? Only time will tell, as Buck has only been with the promotion for four months.

Pat Buck believes he was always meant to be with AEW

Pat Buck was once credited for being behind the very well-received clash between Naomi and Charlotte Flair during February 2022. Buck could likely bring this same tenacity within All Elite Wrestling, depending on his level of control.

During the same appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Buck shared how he was nearly a part of the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

"I feel like this was meant to be. When AEW was starting, there were talks early on and it was right around the time that I took the job with WWE. So much things were happening here that I ended up going to WWE but I’m so glad that happened because now I feel like my skillset is extremely sharpened." - (H/T: POSTWrestling)

With the recent shake-up within WWE, many are speculating that All Elite Wrestling could face a great threat from their competitors. Could the help of Pat Buck backstage be the cog that gets the promotion rolling to finally overtake WWE? Or will the promotion stagnate now that Triple H is Head of Creative? Sounds off in the comments section below.

