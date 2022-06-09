"This hasn't even started making an indent yet" - William Regal on the potential of a top faction in AEW

AEW is the home of quite a number of factions, but the Blackpool Combat Club has recently been the most dominating of them all. In a recent interview, founder William Regal broke down the potential of the faction.

The group first came into play at the height of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley's feud when William Regal made his AEW debut. Soon after, the two veterans teamed up and used their contrasting styles to dominate All Elite Wrestling. With the inclusion of Wheeler Yuta, the faction has become more dominant than ever.

During his interview with Barstool Rasslin, Regal pondered the potential of his faction.

"We haven't even started. We haven't even scratched the surface. This can go on for a long, long time, we could have breaks away from each other but keep coming back. It's working quite well at the moment because it's not even established properly yet. It is, but it isn't," the veteran noted.

William Regal also noted that the Blackpool Combat Club could possibly be the greatest thing he'll ever be involved in.

"This hasn't even started making an indent yet or going where it could possibly go. It's probably the greatest thing I'll ever going to be involved in," Regal said. (H/T: Fightful)

WrassleWave @WrassleWave Blackpool Combat Club Origins

Part II



Florida Championship Wrestling circa 2011

Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) v. William Regal



a longer thread w/clips Blackpool Combat Club OriginsPart IIFlorida Championship Wrestling circa 2011Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) v. William Regala longer thread w/clips https://t.co/RwLfa1PUVk

So far, fans have been incredibly receptive of the unlikely pairing between the four stars. After their surprise loss at Double or Nothing, what could be next for the three brawlers?

Need to catch up with AEW Rampage? Check out the results via this link.

William Regal recently declared "Blood & Guts" against the Jericho Appreciation Society this past AEW Dynamite

After the faction's crushing defeat at AEW Double or Nothing, Regal, accompanied by Eddie Kingston, challenged the JAS to a Blood and Guts match.

So far, only Jon Moxley has agreed to team up with Eddie Kingston in the match, with Ortiz likely joining up. Santana and Wheeler Yuta might just be next to even the numbers between the two factions. Fans will have to catch Dynamite to see how the feud continues to develop.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed the Blackpool Combat Club's run so far? Yes No 0 votes so far