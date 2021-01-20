AEW files to trademark the term "Too Sweet"

It appears that 2021 for AEW might be about to become too sweet. On January 14, AEW filed to trademark the term "Too Sweet" for merchandise and general pro-wrestling use.

Too sweet is a term used in professional wrestling for many years. It starting in the 1990s with the nWo and later adapted into a term used by The Bullet Club.

Karl Anderson stated on a recent episode of SiriusXM Busted Open that he was the one that coined the name of the hand gesture that has been popularized by the nWo, the Kliq, and others as the "Too Sweet me."

The following is from the USTPO:

"IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Jackets; T-shirts.

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, arranging and conducting of competitions in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a wrestler or wrestling group; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a wrestler or wrestling group; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Fan clubs; Providing information in the field of entertainment; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network."

Will the trademark for "Too Sweet" go through for AEW?

The term "Too Sweet" has tried to be trademarked quite a few times in the last few years. WWE initially attempted to trademark the hand gesture back in 2015, but the company later abandoned its efforts, so it never went through.

Even with that being the case, WWE filed a cease and desist to The Young Bucks in 2017 over the "Too Sweet" term and hand gesture. That move spawned a brand new line of merchandise from the current AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Advertisement

It is AEW's first attempt to trademark the term, so it will be interesting to see if they will succeed where others have failed.

What do you think about the latest AEW trademark? Do you think it's a big deal? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.