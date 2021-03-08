AEW files trademark for interesting former Paul Wight gimmick

Paul Wight is back on TNT for the first time since 1998, when the professional wrestling star made his name as "The Giant" on WCW Nitro. AEW recently filed a trademark for Wight's former persona, but it's not the one from WCW.

Funnily enough, the trademark is based on the 1998 movie "The Waterboy" starring Adam Sandler. The film saw Paul Wight play a wrestler called Captain Insano, a name that AEW filed a trademark for on March 3.

The description of the trademark reads:

CAPTAIN INSANO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of video game cartridges and discs; Digital media, namely, pre-recorded DVDs, downloadable audio and video recordings, and CDs featuring and promoting wrestling; Downloadable video game software; Recorded video game software.

Wow! Fantastic things are happening!! NO MORE BS merchandise now available at https://t.co/eRacbwDbdJ pic.twitter.com/q7Qev8c0QH — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 4, 2021

AEW files trademark for Paul Wight's "Captain Insano" name

Paul Wight is expected to reveal AEW's "Hall of Fame-worthy" signing tonight at Revolution. AEW could play off the speculation online and have Wight reveal that he is the major signing as Captain Insano before the actual reveal occurs.

It would be an amusing swerve from Wight and AEW. As long as they still pay the segment off with a real major signing, it will probably be well received.

Advertisement

Plenty of big names have been speculated about over the last couple of days, including Christian Cage, Kurt Angle, CM Punk, and others. It's fair to say that all eyes are on AEW tonight to deliver on their promise of a significant signing.

The greatest picture I’ll ever post 🔥😎 pic.twitter.com/2no3NBo0Ff — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) March 3, 2021

What do you think of AEW filing the trademark of Captain Insano for Paul Wight? Do you think they will utilize this on television at some point? Or do they have other reasons for trying to trademark the name? Let us know in the comments section below.