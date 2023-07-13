AEW finally announces former WWE star's TV return after 140 days

A former WWE star's AEW return has finally been announced. The wrestler is none other than Lance Archer.

Before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, the 46-year-old star had made a name for himself in the Indie Wrestling scene. He has also competed in companies such as Ring of Honor, NJPW, WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and many more.

The Murderhawk Monster has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for over three months. The last televised match of Archer on AEW TV was in February on an episode of Rampage. Following that, he has made a few appearances on Dark and Dark Elevation.

Archer's most recent major appearance was at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion pay-per-view. He wrestled 'The Ariel Assassin' Will Ospreay in the finals to determine who would challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Ospreay won the match and defeated The Cleaner at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view to win the title.

Tonight on Dynamite, it was announced that Lance Archer will return to All Elite Wrestling this Friday night on Rampage. He will be facing one of the Best Friends, Trent Beretta.

This will be the first time both Beretta and Archer wrestle each other in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

