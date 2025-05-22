AEW finally announces Jon Moxley's match for Double or Nothing 2025

Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion, is one of the company's top attractions. While the promotion waited until the last Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence has finally been confirmed to compete in their next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.
During the May 21 episode of Dynamite, an explosive trios match kicked off the night. The top-tier team of Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe battled against The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley.
The match had no love lost between both sides and was a stellar sight to witness as the action went back and forth and took over the entire ringside area. The ending of the match saw Jon Moxley and the Bucks taking a defeat at the hands of their opponents, and a brawl ensued as allies from both sides came down.
As the AEW World Champion and the rest of his cohorts retreated, Samoa Joe made it clear that things were yet to be settled between them. Later in the night, all those competitors were pitted to battle each other in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.
One side will see The Death Riders and The Young Bucks team up to face The Ops, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale in a gruesome bout. With the match set in stone, Double or Nothing would be a brutal sight to witness.