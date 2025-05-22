AEW finally announces Jon Moxley's match for Double or Nothing 2025

Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion, is one of the company's top attractions. While the promotion waited until the last Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence has finally been confirmed to compete in their next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

Ad

During the May 21 episode of Dynamite, an explosive trios match kicked off the night. The top-tier team of Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe battled against The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley.

The match had no love lost between both sides and was a stellar sight to witness as the action went back and forth and took over the entire ringside area. The ending of the match saw Jon Moxley and the Bucks taking a defeat at the hands of their opponents, and a brawl ensued as allies from both sides came down.

Ad

Trending

As the AEW World Champion and the rest of his cohorts retreated, Samoa Joe made it clear that things were yet to be settled between them. Later in the night, all those competitors were pitted to battle each other in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

Expand Tweet

One side will see The Death Riders and The Young Bucks team up to face The Ops, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale in a gruesome bout. With the match set in stone, Double or Nothing would be a brutal sight to witness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More