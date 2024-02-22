AEW had found their Goldberg organically in a 36-year-old star but did nothing with him, claims WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has claimed AEW dropped the ball on a dominant star and compared him with wrestling legend Goldberg.

The 36-year-old star in question is none other than Wardlow. On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Wardlow cut a passionate promo that sounded more like a pipebomb. He mentioned squashing MJF and referenced beating CM Punk nearly two years ago.

The former TNT champion also admitted that he deserves to be on top, but he's not. Bully Ray reflected on Wardlow's promo and claimed he was AEW's Goldberg, but the company failed to capitalize on it.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast recently, Bully Ray explained:

"You know what Wardlow did tonight? told the truth; he took the reality of the situation. You're damn right—homegrown, day one, super megastar who should've been a World Champion right now, but he's not. Hit the gas, hit the breaks, hit the gas, hit the breaks—what's the freakin problem? [...] Hopefully, tonight was the beginning for Wardlow."

Ray further added:

"If he goes out there and delivers this promo tonight, and then it's forgotten about again and not followed up on again or falls to the waste side again in a couple [of] weeks, I'm not paying attention anymore, not because I dislike Wardlow, because I don't trust the process or the system in AEW when it comes to Wardlow. [...] You don't have a guy who's that over; AEW had their Goldberg organically, and you've done nothing with him; it's time to push Wardlow." [14:04-15:38]

Bully Ray thinks Tony Khan can't relate to AEW's Goldberg

Besides comparing Goldberg and Wardlow, Bully Ray claimed that Tony Khan is reluctant to push the latter, as he can't relate with ''bigger guys.''

"If Tony Khan can't relate to a talent, he's not willing to push a talent. And it ain't the first time, because the way Tony is with bigger guys, Vince McMahon was with smaller guys. I've seen it with my own eyes; I've heard it with my own ears from Vince." [15:41-16:05]

Meanwhile, Wardlow is currently a member of the newly formed faction, Undisputed Kingdom, alongside Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom. It will be interesting to see how the creative follows up after his passionate promo this week.

