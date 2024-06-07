AEW has found their own Roddy Piper in MJF, says legend

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer revealed that the former AEW World Champion MJF reminds him of WWE Hall of Famer 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper. The legend praised Max's return promo on Dynamite.

On AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his TV return and cut a fantastic promo. The former World Champion even took major shots at top All Elite stars such as Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay. The Salt of the Earth had the entire audience hooked throughout his promo.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio recently, Tommy Dreamer was asked about MJF getting cheered while taking shots at Will Ospreay. Dreamer recalled WWE legend Roddy Piper's incredible heel work:

"If you remember there was really no definitive turn of Roddy Piper, and Piper as a heel there was no better. But when Roddy was turning, he got over with his wit in a much different time right? But when all of that went down with Roddy he would still be insulting to both heels and babyfaces, always putting himself over." [From 05:43 to 06:11]

Dreamer also explained why he compared Max with the late great Roddy Piper:

"But he [MJF] was so confident in his speaking and the way he would do things reminded me of him [Piper]. So, I mean I'm comparing him to great comedians and great pro-wrestlers holding your attention because that audience last night was hanged on every word that he said." From 06:23 to 06:44]

Check out the podcast below:

MJF's potential new feud after returning to AEW

The former AEW World Champion MJF made his return at Double or Nothing and cut a blistering promo on Dynamite this past week.

During his promo segment, Max was interrupted by Rush, who has been targeting him since his return. After a war of words between the two, the segment ended with a brawl.

Moreover, it seems like the seeds have been planted for a potential match between Maxwell and Rush in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen where the story goes from here.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling while using any quotes from the first half of this article.

