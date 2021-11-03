FTR issues open challenge for AAA Tag Team Titles ahead of AEW Dynamite with one major condition

FTR has issued an open challenge for AEW Dynamite, as they have offered to put their AAA Tag Team Championship on the line. In a promo that aired this week on AEW Dark, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood invited any luchadores to step up and face them for the titles.

But this challenge isn't open to everyone; FTR emphasized that the Lucha Brothers aren't allowed to answer the call. Harwood and Wheeler defeated the fan-favorite duo to win the titles, and they want a new challenge.

AEW confirmed the news in an official tweet:

"#FTR are out to prove they are Lucha #LivingLegends and @DaxFTR+@CashWheelerFTR are issuing an open challenge to any luchadores for their @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Titles TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite with one exception: No #LuchaBros."

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo promised two masked challengers for Lucha Brothers' AAA Tag Team Championship. FTR emerged as the challengers, and they wore masks to conceal their identities. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions subsequently emerged victorious to capture the AAA Tag Team Championship for the first time.

This outcome was a strange occurrence, as FTR is arguably the most old-school tag team in the world, and lucha libre is the antithesis of this style. It's known for showcasing a lot of flips and high-flying maneuvers, and FTR is a highly technical, mat-based team. This contrast is inherent, so it's ironic that Wheeler and Harwood now hold the AAA gold.

The victory led to the FTR calling themselves the greatest luchadores of all time, and this statement that be challenged on Wednesday when the open challenge comes into play.

FTR will face the Lucha Brothers at AEW Full Gear 2021

In what is quite likely to be the match of the night and a potential match of the year contender, the Lucha Brothers and FTR will collide at Full Gear for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Wheeler and Harwood have won gold everywhere they've been, and they'll aim to to regain the titles they lost at this very pay-per-view last year.

The two teams have been engaged in a bitter rivalry, but the in-ring part of the match is the biggest selling point of this clash. The Lucha Brothers are renowned for their electric offense while FTR is known for being an old-school duo. Their work is reminiscent of the great tag teams from the 80s and 90s, as their mat-work is on point and chemistry is unparalleled.

Given ample time, there's no doubt that these teams will put on an incredible bout.

Who do you want to see answer FTR's open challenge? Sound off below.

