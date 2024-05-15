AEW has fumbled 6-time WWE World Champion's run already, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, AEW has not handled a former WWE top star well since they came in. The name in question is none other than Mercedes Mone.

The CEO made her All Elite Wrestling debut at Dynamite: Big Business after being signed. However, she has yet to have her first match in the company. Mone is currently feuding with Willow Nightingale, who will be her first opponent at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how AEW still didn't have a prominent star that they can call the face of the company. He also spoke about the six-time WWE World Champion's current state in the company.

"I am looking at this in a business standpoint. What they need, if you ask a fan on the street, a wrestling fan, hey name me a WWE guy, they will come up with the name of one of the WWE guys. Name me an AEW guy, umm (...) So ya, they need a, they need a franchise guy or girl. It was going to Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone. It was gonna be her. But they have dragged this out so long (...) Double or Nothing, that buzz has gone down." [31:57 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen whether Mercedes Mone can become one of the top stars in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

