AEW Games 2.Show delayed in honor of Brodie Lee

This Wednesday was supposed to be much different for AEW. Dynamite was scheduled to have night one of their two week-event "New Year's Smash". It was also set to debut the AEW Games 2.Show immediately the following Dynamite on YouTube. But over the weekend, everything changed.

On Saturday night, wrestlers and fans alike were rocked by the sad and sudden passing of former AEW TNT Champion, Mr. Brodie Lee. The last few days have been challenging in the wrestling world. Thus, AEW has completely shifted plans this week to honor Brodie Lee's legacy, a decision that has been embraced by wrestling fans all over the world.

Last night, AEW owner Tony Khan announced that night one of the New Year's Smash special would be pushed back to January 6 in favor of a tribute show dedicated to Brodie Lee's memory.

This afternoon, AEW Games followed suit by delaying their show until January 6 as well, stating:

"With careful consideration, we have decided to push the 2.Show to next Wednesday, January 6th following AEW Dynamite. #AEWGames"

The AEW Games 2.Show will debut next week

While fans immediately assumed that this announcement was made in honor of Lee, AEW referee and AEW Games producer Aubrey Edwards confirmed it on Twitter.

"Wednesday is for Brodie. Game stuff can wait. Thanks for your understanding, everybody."

Edwards hit the nail right on the head, quite frankly. Game stuff can absolutely wait. This Wednesday is about Lee. It wouldn't feel right to have a show with video game announcements right after a show like this.

How do you think AEW has handled things this week? Will you be tuning into the Brodie Lee tribute show this Wednesday night? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.