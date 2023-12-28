"AEW getting progressively worse" - Fans are furious over recent booking decision on Dynamite

AEW Continental Classic is nearing its end as the final match of the tournament is set to take place this Saturday at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

The Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley is set to take on Eddie Kingston to determine the inaugural Triple Crown Champion at the Worlds End PPV on December 30, 2023.

However, many fans believe that the company has only focused and capitalized on the rivalry between Kingston and Moxley with the help of the tournament.

AEW star Jon Moxley sends a message to Will Ospreay

AEW star Jon Moxley recently sent a warning to Will Ospreay ahead of their upcoming match at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Will Ospreay recently called out Jon Moxley at the NJPW Power Struggle on November 4. However, the two men were attacked by David Finlay before they could lock up with one another. The three stars are now set to square off in a trios match at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, 2024, for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

The most recent encounter between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay was in a singles match at NJPW Windy City Riot 2022. The match had a controversial ending as Mox kicked out after a Death Rider, but the ref still made the count to three.

In an interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, the former AEW World Champion issued a warning to Will Ospreay:

"Well, it’s lucky that referee isn’t here anymore. If he had stayed, he should’ve been fired. Myself and Will Ospreay went to war all over Chicago in 2022. We gave all we had, blood sweat and tears and braincells. At the end of the day I had my hand raised, but I think we all know that Will had a little bit more in the tank. If Will wasn’t done, I wasn’t gonna be done. So, if Will wants to keep it going, if he just wants to call that chapter one, then let’s just say that was chapter one. Just the beginning, just the preamble. Will Ospreay and I have barely even begun," he said.

Who do you think will win the finals of the Continental Classic tournament between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston? Let us know in the comments below.