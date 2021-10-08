'There was a problem with my footwork' - AEW giant Satnam Singh gets candid about his transition from basketball to pro wrestling

AEW has a towering new star and his name is Satnam Singh. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he spoke about his transition from the world of basketball to pro wrestling.

Even though he was the subject of Netflix's 'One in a Billion' documentary after being drafted into the NBA, Singh's basketball career did not pan out in the manner that he wished. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 7'3" AEW star attributed this to his footwork not being up to speed.

Thankfully, a new chapter of his life has commenced with his AEW signing. The man hopes to make a major impact on the roster soon!

From the NBA to AEW - Satnam Singh's epic journey

As excited as he is for the second chapter of his career, Satnam Singh did not come to AEW by choice. His NBA career, unfortunately, did not pan out in the manner he had wished:

"There was a problem with my footwork. I was falling short in terms of what was expected of me in the basketball world. So, I realized that pro wrestling is the best career option for me.", said Singh.

Those back home in India supported Singh's decision to move from the NBA to AEW, forsaking the basketball court for the pro wrestling ring:

"They told me they are really excited I got this opportunity. They liked that I took such a big step. They told me - 'Whatever you’re happy with, we’re happy with. Your happiness is our happiness. Whatever step you take, we’re happy'.", said Singh.

Fans in India may soon catch this AEW giant on Eurosport. Sportskeeda wishes him all the best for this brand new journey.

