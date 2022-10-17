AEW glaringly fails to send Kenny Omega birthday greetings; acknowledge another star's special day on the same date

Kenny Omega celebrated his 39th birthday today, and AEW apparently failed to acknowledge it as they greeted popular star Fuego Del Sol instead, who was celebrating his birthday as well.

The Cleaner is still suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion following the aftermath of the bedlam from the All Out media scrum. Omega's return timetable is yet to be seen, although there were signs when an altered merch of The Elite was sold on an episode of Dynamite in Canada.

Meanwhile, Del Sol has had two straight television matches, with his loss to Luchasaurus last Wednesday being the most recent. Then, on the September 30 episode of Rampage, the masked sensation was defeated by The Firm's Lee Moriarty.

Taking to Twitter, AEW posted their usual "Happy Birthday" graphic to greet Fuego Del Sol. Fans saw this and noticed the company's lack of acknowledgment for Omega's special day.

A user responded to the Jacksonville-based promotion's tweet by including The Cleaner in the birthday greetings.

Check out the tweet below:

Christine @ShiningPolaris @AEW @FuegoDelSol Today we celebrate TWO goats of ProWresting! Happy Birthday Fuego and Kenny Omega! 🥳🥳🥳 @AEW @FuegoDelSol Today we celebrate TWO goats of ProWresting! Happy Birthday Fuego and Kenny Omega! 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/pF0tGFFhpT

It would be interesting to see if Omega would reply to the fan who wished him a happy birthday or if he would stay silent due to the ramifications of his suspension.

Twitterverse were wondering on AEW not mentioning Kenny Omega's birthday

While the aforementioned user made a graphic greeting to Kenny Omega on his birthday after AEW didn't acknowledge him, other fans were left wondering why the company did that.

Check out the tweeters below:

D.MUKHOPADHYAY @DMUKHOPADHYAY2

KENNY by Gawd omega @AEW Where's the birthday graphic for KENNY OMEGA, i meanKENNY by Gawd omega @AEW Where's the birthday graphic for KENNY OMEGA, i mean KENNY by Gawd omega

Meanwhile, upon learning of the company's failure to mention Omega's special day, this fan promptly criticized the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Then, another fan questioned Tony Khan's company in disgust if they erased The Cleaner completely.

Judging by the tweets, fans wanted to see AEW at least recognize Omega on his birthday. Time will only tell what the future holds for the latter in his career with the promotion.

What are your thoughts on All Elite Wrestling not greeting Kenny Omega on his birthday today? Sound off in the comments section.

