AEW goes the WWE way; blockbuster partnership officially announced

AEW has officially followed WWE's lead after recently announcing a blockbuster partnership. This is something that the fans would not have seen coming, and it will only fuel more comparisons between the two companies.

Ad

WWE has undergone many changes to its presentation. Since going on Netflix, the ring has had a total makeover with a lot of advertising, especially from Logan Paul’s brand, Prime.

It has now been announced that AEW will have a brand displayed in the ring after striking a partnership with Idrinq energy drink.

An official statement from Idrinq on Instagram read:

“Today idrinq announced an exclusive partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), making idrinq the official Productivity Drink of AEW. With this new partnership, idring will be featured across AEW’s weekly TV programming on TBS, TNT, and streaming on Max, along with several AEW Pay-Per-View events. As the official Productivity Drink of AEW, idring will have premiere logo placement in both the ring and broadcasted on live TV. With the evolving partnership between the two entities, idrinq is happy to announce that the AEW talent will also play a part in the AEW/idring journey.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Former WWE star Zach Gowen to feature in AEW Beach Break

AEW Dynamite Beach Break is right around the corner, and despite a huge match between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley on the cards, there is one match that is being talked about the most.

That is between two former WWE stars, Ricochet and Zach Gowen. Surprisingly, the latter showed up in Collision last week, where Ricochet attacked him. Tony Khan swiftly sanctioned a match between the two after the attack.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Apart from that match, Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay will be teaming up to take on Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family. Another is a four-way match for the Women’s World Championship with the champ Toni Storm taking on Skye Blue, AZM, and Mina Shirakawa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More