AEW heavyweight's victim on Revolution overcomes massive odds

An AEW champion survived a massive obstacle at the Revolution pay-per-view tonight. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada has been holding the title for almost a year now. He had multiple defenses throughout the period and even managed to survive the Continental Classic tournament in December. Tonight, the star faced one of his toughest challenges, Brody King.

The former AEW World Trios Champion has been one of the most destructive powerhouses on the roster. Lately, he has been on a good run, picking up multiple victories in singles contests. Since being repackaged as Hounds of Hell, Brody has been given the spotlight.

His teammate Buddy Matthews recently suffered a massive setback. At Grand Slam Australia, the latter lost to Okada and was also injured during the match. Tonight, another Hounds of Hell member challenged Kazuchika for the Continental Championship.

At Revolution, Brody King delivered a vicious beatdown to The Rainmaker throughout the match. The 285-pounded star held the upper hand through the majority of the match. However, the Continental Champion didn't succumb to the display of strength and managed to pick up victory with a Rainmaker.

It will be interesting to see who can take the Continental Championship from Kazuchika Okada as The Rainmaker has been holding it for a long time now.

