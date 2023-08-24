AEW heel out of All In card after being kicked out of top faction on Dynamite

It seems huge changes are yet to be made to the card for this Sunday's AEW All In pay-per-view, as a competitor for the tag team match at Wembley might have lost his spot after Dynamite.

This Sunday at AEW All In, WWE Hall of Famer Sting and his protege Darby Allin are set to take on Swerve Strickland and AR Fox from The Mogul Embassy in a Coffin match. The match has a story behind it, as Fox was Darby's trustworthy friend but betrayed him a few weeks ago to set up the match.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve and Fox had an opportunity for a warm-up before Sunday as they squared off against Darby Allin and his friend Nick Wayne in a tag team match. The match was terrific, as expected, and it concluded with Darby and Wayne emerging victorious.

Following the match, AR Fox had to bear the consequences of taking the loss, as he was confronted by the rest of The Mogul Embassy and informed that he was fired from the group. Fox also got attacked by his former group members, but Darby and Wayne were there to save the day.

Meanwhile, the shocking turn of events on Dynamite makes things uncertain for the upcoming Coffin match this Sunday. Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether AR Fox will be replaced for the tag team match this Sunday at All In.

