AEW heel attacked in the parking lot after asking for a title shot on Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite tensions between "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and HOOK reached a boiling point backstage.

Tony Schiavone found himself in the midst of the chaos as he anxiously awaited Jack Perry's arrival. As Perry's car pulled up, the frustration was visible in his voice. He expressed his discontent with HOOK trying to attack him last week.

Determined to settle the score, Perry issued a challenge to HOOK, proposing that they settle their differences like true professionals - in the ring and with the FTW title on the line. Seeking revenge for the attack unleashed on him at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, HOOK was determined to settle the score with Perry.

The situation quickly spiraled out of control when HOOK launched a surprise attack on Perry. Caught off guard, the resilient "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry managed to evade further harm by swiftly retreating into his car. Without hesitation, he accelerated away from the scene, leaving fans and onlookers stunned by the sudden turn of events.

This unexpected altercation has undoubtedly added fuel to the fire, intensifying the animosity between the two stars. Will Perry's challenge be answered? Or will HOOK find another opportunity to seek retribution next week on AEW Dynamite?

Are you excited to see HOOK facing Jungle Boy in a title match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes