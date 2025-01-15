AEW hypes 54-year-old star's first non-title Collision match in nearly 500 days 

This weekend on AEW Collision, a certain veteran will be competing in what will be their first singles, non-title match in almost 500 days. This will be a match to settle a grudge he has with a certain former World Champion.

Christopher Daniels has recently gotten into a heated feud with 'Hangman' Adam Page after what started as him offering an olive branch turned into the two taking things personally. They are now booked for a Texas Death Match this weekend at Collision: Maximum Carnage.

AEW's former interim EVP has not competed in a non-title singles match on the show since October 2023 against Juice Robinson. Since then, he has been in tag team action and even challenged Jack Perry for the TNT Championship back in September 2024. Now that he has stepped down from his authoritative role, the veteran is looking to get back into the groove as a singles competitor.

"#AEWCollision MAXIMUM CARNAGE Cincinnati, OH THIS SATURDAY at 8/7c on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax! Hangman vs. Christopher Daniels 'The Fallen Angel' @facdaniels and Hangman Adam Page look to settle the score in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH Saturday on TNT and Max!"

Reports regarding reason for 'Hangman' Adam Page feuding with the AEW veteran

Compared to his recent feuds against the Death Riders, Jay White, and Swerve Strickland, Hangman seems to be flying under the radar for now. There has also been a small buildup to this feud, as it has been deeply rooted in Page disrespecting Christopher Daniels and taking him for granted.

During Fightful Select's recent Q&A Session, Sean Ross Sapp reported that this current angle with The Fallen Angel had a "significant" purpose, and this will play a part in the buildup for the former AEW World Champion.

Hangman has been considered one of the main stars of the promotion for years now, and his recent rough patches could be intentional to build up a grand moment for him. Last year, he finally conquered Swerve Strickland, and it remains to be seen what he'll achieve in 2025.

