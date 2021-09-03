AEW hypes up CM Punk doing commentary on Rampage

CM Punk will be making his AEW commentary debut this week on Rampage, and the company took to Twitter to hype the upcoming moment by sharing a special video package.

During the final episode of Rampage before All Out, Darby Allin will be in action against Daniel Garcia in a singles match, and Punk will be joining the commentary booth for the same.

In addition to Allin vs. Garcia, Rampage will also feature the ever-dangerous Malakai Black, who will face Lee Johnson. Black has been on a roll since coming into AEW and has decimated both Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson.

A two-on-one handicap match has also been confirmed for Rampage, as Jamie Hayter will team up with Rebel to face Kris Statlander. Statlander will be challenging Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship at All Out, and in the lead-up to the pay-per-view, Baker is hoping that her associates can put a pause to Statlander's momentum.

Lastly, TNT Champion Miro will also address the crowd. He will be in action against Eddie Kingston at All Out in what promises to be an exciting TNT title match to look forward to.

Here's the video package shared by AEW:

CM Punk remains one of the biggest talking points heading into AEW All Out

CM Punk will be competing in his first-ever match in seven years and fans haven't been able to contain their excitement in the lead-up to All Out.

At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk made his return to pro wrestling and received quite a reception from the pro wrestling fandom. Upon his comeback, Punk finally set his sights on Allin, who had been teasing a match against the former WWE Champion for weeks.

At All Out, CM Punk and Darby Allin will square off in a match that one wouldn't want to miss.

