"He’s the demon inside me" - Top star wants to bring a character similar to The Fiend into AEW

Jeff Hardy recently hinted at bringing back Willow the Wisp and modeling him after The Fiend/Bray Wyatt.

While Hardy was signed to IMPACT Wrestling, he revealed his alter ego, Willow the Wisp, to the world. Hardy first used the character in O.M.E.G.A. before he and his brother Matt signed with WWE.

During his interview on Talk is Jericho, the Charismatic Enigma revealed that he initially wanted to bring Willow back during his match against Darby Allin.

"I said, ‘What if Willow popped up towards the end after I take a bump on the stairs? And he’s like, ‘He’s a shell of a man he used to be.’ He puts me down. He’s the demon inside me that’s like, ‘You’re pathetic’, " Jeff Hardy said.

Hardy then added that he decided against pitching the idea, but he hopes to be able to bring Willow in sometime soon. He also mentioned that he could incorporate a Bray Wyatt/The Fiend duality to Willow in All Elite Wrestling.

Wyatt recently teased fans with a tweet that made many believe the star would be returning to WWE. But could we see The Fiend himself in AEW? Fans will simply have to stay tuned to find out.

Continuing in the same interview, Jeff Hardy stated that he thinks Willow could work better in All Elite Wrestling.

“He’s the first character I pretty much ever kind of came up with, outside of myself,” Hardy said. “But yeah, I think it could be done very well, I just think it’s going to be a lot more the image of it and the apparel is going to be much better than last time." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jeff Hardy has not dressed up as Willow since 2014, while the star was still with TNA Wrestling. However, since Willow is traditionally a heel character, could Matt join his brother in a heel run or does this signify plans for Jeff to continue after his brother retires?

